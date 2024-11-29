Awareness session on violence against women held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) An awareness session regarding the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ was held at Qasr-e-Behbood, here on Friday.

District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi presided over the session, while Manager Qasr-e-Behbood Rehana Yasmin, Women Protection Officer Sanam Zahra, a large number of women and students from various walks of life were present on the occasion.

Kanwal Shahzadi said that every individual should be aware of respecting women and giving them due rights.

She said that our religion islam also teaches us to give respect to women in the society; hence it is our collective responsibility to prevent harassment and violence against women.

Manager Qasr-e-Behbood and Women Protection Officer also spoke on the occasion.