Awareness Session On Voting Rights, Voter Registration Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Awareness session on voting rights, voter registration held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The District Election Commissioner (DEC) of Sargodha organised an awareness session at Government Graduate College of Commerce, Sargodha, to emphasise the importance of voting and address voter registration challenges among the youth.

A large number of students attended the session, where District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed highlighted that voting is not only a fundamental right but also a national duty of every citizen. He reaffirmed the Election Commission's commitment to providing equal electoral opportunities, especially for marginalized and underrepresented communities.

He further informed the participants about various ongoing initiatives across Pakistan, including in Sargodha, aimed at simplifying the voter registration process.

Citizens who have attained the age of 18 can now easily register as voters using their national identity cards. He stressed that the Election Commission is actively working to enhance youth participation in the electoral process, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping a brighter democratic future.

The DEC also briefed the attendees on the use of essential election forms, including Form 21 for voter registration or transfer, Form 22 for lodging objections or deletions, and Form 23 for data correction.

“A well-informed and responsible voter is key to strengthening democracy,” he concluded.

