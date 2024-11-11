Awareness session organized by female students highlights KP RPSC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) An engaging awareness session was organized today for young female students to discuss the essential role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services (RTPS) Commission in promoting good governance, transparency, and citizen empowerment.

The session was led by Mr Qamar Naseem, Ambassador for the Right to Public Services Commission in Peshawar District, with enthusiastic participation from students, from various colleges and universities of Peshawar.

The session underscored the vision and mission of the RTPS Commission, emphasizing its commitment to improve good governance through responsiveness, transparency, effectiveness, efficiency, and accountability. Established under the KP Right to Public Services Act 2014, the RTPS Commission aims to ensure citizens have timely access to essential public services as a matter of right. It also holds government functionaries accountable, imposing penalties for delays, refusals, or deficiencies in service delivery.

Speaking at the session, Mr. Qamar Naseem highlighted the importance of the RTPS Commission in enhancing public service delivery across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The Right to Public Services Commission is a transformative initiative empowering citizens, especially those who have long been underserved. With this Commission, people now have a pathway to access essential services efficiently and transparently.

It’s about putting people at the center of governance and holding institutions accountable.”

Participants were informed about the process for lodging complaints and seeking recourse if public services are not provided within specified time limits. The Commission also compensates citizens if they fail to receive the desired services within the prescribed timeframe, making it a vital resource for all, particularly marginalized groups.

Laiba Yousafzai, a student from Peshawar who attended the session, highlighted the potential impact of the RTPS Commission on youth and women. “The Right to Public Services Commission is invaluable for youth, especially women and girls, who often face challenges in accessing basic services. This platform provides us with an opportunity to demand accountability and transparency, ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender or background, receives the services they deserve.”

The session aimed to create a greater understanding of the RTPS Commission’s services and how citizens can use this mechanism to overcome barriers to accessing public services. The students emphasized that raising awareness about the RTPS Commission is crucial for empowering communities to hold public institutions accountable and driving a culture of good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.