Awareness Session Planned For Parliamentarians On Budget 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:27 PM

A delegation of Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG-II) led by the provincial team leader Muhammad Salim Khan called on Speaker Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG-II) led by the provincial team leader Muhammad Salim Khan called on Speaker Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani.

The SNG-II team informed the speaker regarding SNG-II assistance in governance and PFM reforms and expressed an interest in organizing an orientation session for MPAs on the Budget 20-21 with regard to budget transparency in collaboration with the KP Finance Department.

The orientation was planned to be organized in the upcoming session starting from August 25, in the Jirga Hall of the Assembly building, says a press release issued here on Friday.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani welcomed SNG-II plans and advised to hold the orientation in the Assembly's Jirga Hall with social distancing and compliance of all SOPs.

From SNG-II Waqas Paracha PFM advisor, Mashhood Mirza Accountability Advisor and Aamer Abdullah Governance advisor accompanied PTL Salim Khan.

Launched in 2019, The SNG-II supports the Governments of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as well as local governments in selected districts, to improve the way they were governed and manage their resources for better service delivery.

The programme aimed to strengthen Pakistan's public financial management and planning systems, assisted the government in raising more revenue, allocate money to improve basic services for the poor and excluded and strengthen the local government system through policy reforms.

