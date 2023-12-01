Awareness session to mark World AIDS Day held in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) District Health Office on Friday organized an awareness session to mark World AIDS Day with participation from both male and female doctors as well as female health workers.

The seminar was chaired by the Assistant Commissioner of Tehsil Hussain Buksh Mari, Irfan Nizamani. On this occasion, Dr. Airam Das Dewani district health officer gave instructions to female doctors and health workers to treat AIDS patients more compassionately than other patients and to share the knowledge they learned from the seminar with the people in their communities.

During his comprehensive briefing on HIV-AIDS, Dr. Santosh Kumar stated that 300 HIV-AIDS patients have been registered in the Mirpurkhas division and are receiving free treatment from the health department.

Speakers also urged the audience to get tested and, in the event of an AIDS diagnosis, to receive free treatment from Health Department-designated institutions.

