Awareness Sessions About Consumers Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Council, District Kohat inspected different hotels, marts, medicine shops and other business establishments on Friday.

Violators were fined on the spot.

Some minor violators were warned to be careful in future. He also conducted consumers' awareness sessions.

During these sessions, consumers were given awareness regarding lodging complaints to AD CPC. They were also briefed regarding consumer courts and filing cases under relevant laws in these courts.

