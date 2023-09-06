Open Menu

'Awareness Should Be Given To Young Generation To Control Air Pollution'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 07:51 PM

'Awareness should be given to young generation to control air pollution'

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat has said that due to increasing air pollution smog has become a challenge and the young generation should be given awareness to overcome this issue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat has said that due to increasing air pollution smog has become a challenge and the young generation should be given awareness to overcome this issue.

He expressed these views while visiting the Government Muslim High school, urdu Bazaar Sialkot along with the local traffic police officials.

Muzaffar Hayat said that the students coming to schools and colleges should get their bikes tuned regularly and get the smoke emitting bikes repaired to control air pollution.

Related Topics

Police RTA Traffic Young Sialkot Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers C ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Police Officers Club

8 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with EU Special Representative for Gulf region

8 minutes ago
 ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day p ..

ATC hands over Pervez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

10 minutes ago
 10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues jo ..

10th meeting of SCO Ministers of Justice issues joint statement

2 minutes ago
 Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to dis ..

Japanese govt delegation convenes with SIFC to discuss investment perspectives

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing bo ..

Islamabad police act swiftly to reunite missing boy with family

2 minutes ago
IIUI marks Defense Day of Pakistan

IIUI marks Defense Day of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Health Minis ..

Australian High Commissioner calls on Health Minister

17 minutes ago
 Deputy Advisor hears cases of OCR Program in Bhakk ..

Deputy Advisor hears cases of OCR Program in Bhakkar

17 minutes ago
 PIFD organizes painting exhibition on Defence Day

PIFD organizes painting exhibition on Defence Day

17 minutes ago
 Nilore Police conduct crackdown on thief gang, arr ..

Nilore Police conduct crackdown on thief gang, arrests wanted member

17 minutes ago
 Russian strike kills 16 in east Ukraine market, of ..

Russian strike kills 16 in east Ukraine market, officials say

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan