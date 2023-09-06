'Awareness should be given to young generation to control air pollution'

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat has said that due to increasing air pollution smog has become a challenge and the young generation should be given awareness to overcome this issue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat has said that due to increasing air pollution smog has become a challenge and the young generation should be given awareness to overcome this issue.

He expressed these views while visiting the Government Muslim High school, urdu Bazaar Sialkot along with the local traffic police officials.

Muzaffar Hayat said that the students coming to schools and colleges should get their bikes tuned regularly and get the smoke emitting bikes repaired to control air pollution.