Awareness stressed about breast cancer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Director of Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (Dinar) Dr. Nabila Javed has underlined the need for creating awareness among women and girls about breast cancer.

Talking to media she said since the month of October was celebrated as breast cancer awareness month across the world, it had been decided to continue the free breast clinic at Dinar Hospital from October 23 to October 31 from 10 am to 12 noon.

She said that the health of the mother was most important as she played a pivotal role in a family, taking care of children besides doing so many other chores in the house.

Thus, there was a need to educate her about health-related issues and raise awareness among them about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of breast cancer on a constant basis for its complete eradication.

She suggested that women should self-examine their breasts, if there is a minor lump or any change, contact our hospital immediately.

She said after reaching the age of 20, every woman should have a breast examination on a monthly basis or get examined by the lady doctor of Dinar Hospital.

She said that if the disease was diagnosed in the initial stage, the rate of recovery as a result of treatment is ninety-eight percent.

She said that the largest number of cancer patients in Dena Hospital were women suffering from breast cancer.

She said that 19 cancer hospitals are working across the country under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

“We are providing free cancer treatment to patients of all types, ages and stages,” she added.

She said women were also living with cysts that turn into malignant diseases like cancer over time.

The risk of breast cancer increases with age, adding this disease was mostly found in women over forty years of age, but younger women were also suffering from this disease.