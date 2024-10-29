Open Menu

Awareness Stressed To Prevent Dengue, Malaria

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Awareness stressed to prevent dengue, malaria

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fahad Wazir has underlined the need for taking solid measures to prevent dengue and malaria.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures regarding the prevention of the two diseases.

The meeting was attended by officials of relevant departments.

During the meeting, health department officials provided a detailed briefing on dengue fever and stressed the importance of using mosquito nets.

The DC directed the government departments to fulfill their responsibilities in combating dengue and urged them to ensure cleanliness.

He also stressed the need to raise awareness besides adopting precautionary measures to curb the spread of the fever.

He said both the diseases are spread through mosquito bites, and neglecting preventive measures could prove fatal.

He urged citizens to use mosquito repellents, coils, mats, and lotions, and to properly cover water tanks.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Lakki Marwat Government

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

18 minutes ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

3 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

3 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

6 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan