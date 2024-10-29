Awareness stressed to prevent dengue, malaria

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fahad Wazir has underlined the need for taking solid measures to prevent dengue and malaria.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures regarding the prevention of the two diseases.

The meeting was attended by officials of relevant departments.

During the meeting, health department officials provided a detailed briefing on dengue fever and stressed the importance of using mosquito nets.

The DC directed the government departments to fulfill their responsibilities in combating dengue and urged them to ensure cleanliness.

He also stressed the need to raise awareness besides adopting precautionary measures to curb the spread of the fever.

He said both the diseases are spread through mosquito bites, and neglecting preventive measures could prove fatal.

He urged citizens to use mosquito repellents, coils, mats, and lotions, and to properly cover water tanks.