Awareness stressed to promote fish farming

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Government College University Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf Azam has said that awareness for promotion of fish farming in the country is a need of the hour.

Addressing the participants in an awareness walk held to mark world day of fisheries at the university, he said that it was very imperative to motivate the people about fish farming to increase the fish meat.

He said that environmental changes were affecting natural resources hence we would have to increase our abilities to cope with environmental challenges to promote fish farming in the country.

Dean Life Sciences Prof Dr Ferhat Jabin, Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof Dr Salma Sultana, Prof Dr Tayyba Sultana, Principal Government Graduate College for Women Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen and a large number of students participated in the walk.