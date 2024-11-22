Awareness Stressed To Promote Fish Farming
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Government College University Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf Azam has said that awareness for promotion of fish farming in the country is a need of the hour.
Addressing the participants in an awareness walk held to mark world day of fisheries at the university, he said that it was very imperative to motivate the people about fish farming to increase the fish meat.
He said that environmental changes were affecting natural resources hence we would have to increase our abilities to cope with environmental challenges to promote fish farming in the country.
Dean Life Sciences Prof Dr Ferhat Jabin, Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof Dr Salma Sultana, Prof Dr Tayyba Sultana, Principal Government Graduate College for Women Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen and a large number of students participated in the walk.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam strongly condemns allegations against Saudi Arabia1 minute ago
-
Foreign journalists visit Tahafuz Centre1 minute ago
-
One held, hashish recovered in Police operation2 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi over consecutive absence2 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 8,350 members of 3,634 gangs2 minutes ago
-
KPJA seeks support for 2025 training calendar12 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Peshawar, briefed on prevailing security situation, ongoing counter terrorism operations12 minutes ago
-
20 wheelchairs distributed among persons with disabilities in Tank21 minutes ago
-
Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles22 minutes ago
-
Four-day national training workshop on ‘Art of Parenting’ concluded22 minutes ago
-
3rd International Kidney Transplant Symposium on Saturday22 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy workshop held at Punjab Arts Council A calligraphy32 minutes ago