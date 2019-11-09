Awareness vital to avoid effects of smog: Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that maximum awareness was imperative to avoid the injurious effects of possible smog in current season and to control the smog by following the precautionary measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that maximum awareness was imperative to avoid the injurious effects of possible smog in current season and to control the smog by following the precautionary measures.

He expressed these views while distributing prizes among the school students who got positions in the speech declamation on the subject of "Anti Smog" held in connection with the 'Anti Smog Weak' being observed under the arrangements of District education Authority.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Government Crescent Model Higher Secondary School Sheikhupura road.

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan, DHO Dr Asif Shahzad, DO Secondary Khalid Akhtar, Principal Saeed Ahmad Zafar, other officers, teachers and students were present in the event.

The school students presented national songs and tableau on environmental protection during the function.

Addressing the event Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali congratulated the position holder students and appreciated the performance of the District Education Authority for conducting the speech competition to raise the awareness against smog.

He said that the cleanliness was important part of our faith and it should be followed by commitment in the Muslim society for protection the environment.

He emphasized upon following the precautionary and preventive measures in case of smog to avoid its injurious effects.

CEO Education Ali Ahmad Siyan said that the steps were underway to create awareness regarding different social issues by holding multi-dimensional programs under the District Education Authority.

He informed that 421 girls and boys students participated in the speech competitions of different levels in the schools of the district.

During the speech competitions, student Najeebur Rehman stood first in district level competition while Khunis Ejaz bagged second position and Hafiz Usman Ahmad got 3rd position. In girls' competitions, Kainat Shehzadi, Maryam Fatima and Alisha secured first, second and third positions respectively.

Later, Anti Smog walk was held led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. The walk started from Crescent Model Higher Secondary School and marched on Sheikhupura road. The participants of the walk carrying the banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against smog and precautionary measures.