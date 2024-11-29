Awareness Vital To End Gender Based Violence: Sarah Ahmad
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Committee on Gender Mainstreaming Convener Sarah Ahmad has said that UN Women campaign to end gender violence not only highlights efforts to end gender based violence but also reminds the society that it is highly important to ensure protection of women besides giving them equal rights
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Committee on Gender Mainstreaming Convener Sarah Ahmad has said that UN Women campaign to end gender violence not only highlights efforts to end gender based violence but also reminds the society that it is highly important to ensure protection of women besides giving them equal rights.
According to a press release issued here on Friday, she appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's initiative of determining women harassment as 'red line' and said that under this initiative safety and justice were being provided to women who were victim of violence.
She emphasized creating awareness to end all types of gender violence at domestic level or at workplace.
Sarah Ahmad also appreciated the efforts of UN Women aimed at development of women besides ensuring equality for them. She further said that collective efforts were required to end gender based violence.
Recent Stories
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China
Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr ..
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA
Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month
Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..
ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election
AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Developm ..
Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs ..
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests
Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon1 minute ago
-
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA1 minute ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Laghari10 minutes ago
-
ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election10 minutes ago
-
AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Development in Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests1 hour ago
-
Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk16 minutes ago
-
LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices16 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
Three bodies found from different areas16 minutes ago