Awareness Vital To End Gender Based Violence: Sarah Ahmad

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Committee on Gender Mainstreaming Convener Sarah Ahmad has said that UN Women campaign to end gender violence not only highlights efforts to end gender based violence but also reminds the society that it is highly important to ensure protection of women besides giving them equal rights.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, she appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's initiative of determining women harassment as 'red line' and said that under this initiative safety and justice were being provided to women who were victim of violence.

She emphasized creating awareness to end all types of gender violence at domestic level or at workplace.

Sarah Ahmad also appreciated the efforts of UN Women aimed at development of women besides ensuring equality for them. She further said that collective efforts were required to end gender based violence.

