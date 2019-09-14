Awareness vital to keep country clean: seminar

(@imziishan)

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Communication Head Jamil Khawar said it is necessary to create awareness among the new generation about importance of cleanliness so that the entire country could be kept clean in future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Communication Head Jamil Khawar said it is necessary to create awareness among the new generation about importance of cleanliness so that the entire country could be kept clean in future.

He was addressing a 'Cleanliness awareness seminar' at a school, here on Thursday.

Jamil said that students were not only future of the country but also our ambassadors and it was not possible to bring any change in the provincial capital without their support.

In each class, one student would be environmental ambassador of the LWMC, who would not only create cleanliness awareness among other students but also among his relatives and friends in his area of residence.

Headmaster of the school said that the LWMC was doing good job for maintaining clean environment in the city. He said collective cooperation was required to make the city clean.

The seminar was organised by the LWMC, where a special documentary on cleanliness was shown to students besides a practical demonstration of mechanical sweeping and washing.

At the end of the seminar, students planted saplings on the school premises.