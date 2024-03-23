Awareness Walk About Cleanliness Held
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) In connection with the ‘Sutra Punjab’ program, an awareness cleanliness walk was held under the aegis of the district administration,here on Saturday.
According to the district admin spokesperson, the walk started from the District Council and ended at Kutchery Bazar Chowk.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters, Kashif Raza Awan led the walk, while Faisalabad Waste Management Company’s(FWMC) officers and staff members of health,education authorities, WASA, PHA, Municipal Corporation were also present.
ADCH said that the ‘Sutra Punjab’ campaign which started on March 1 will continue till March 31.
He said that the staff of the Municipal Corporation (MC)was fully mobilized and taking action against the encroachment mafia in eight bazaars and markets around clock tower chowk and other areas.
The teams cleared all types of illegal setups in front of the shops and seized the articles of the vendors which they had displayed on the roads.
