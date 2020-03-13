Awareness walk about coronavirus held at Government College Women University

The Government College Women University's Department of Home Economics held a walk on campus here on Friday to create awareness about coronavirus threat and preventive measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Government College Women University's Department of Home Economics held a walk on campus here on Friday to create awareness about coronavirus threat and preventive measures.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq led the walk.

Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Science and Technology Prof Ghazala Suhail, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the walk.

The VC urged students and faculty to adopt precautionary measures for safety from coronavirus. He directed students to observe cleanliness in their homes and surrounding areas, wash their hands repeatedly and go to labs for clinical tests in case of fever and flu and spend most of the time at their homes.