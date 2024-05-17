Awareness Walk About Diabetes Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) An awareness walk about diabetes was held at the teaching hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof. Dr. Amir Shaukat led the walk while Medical Superintendent Dr. Asif Shehzad, Prof. Dr. Idrees Shani, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Ayaz Sabri, Prof. Dr. Mughees Athar, Dr. Nazir Ahmed, Dr. Khaqan, Dr. Nasir Sheikh, Dr.
Hassan Imtiaz and others participated in the walk.
VC Dr Amir Shaukat said that Pakistan had become the 4th largest country in the world in terms of the number of diabetes patients as over 33 million citizens are suffering from diabetes and this number can surge to 10 million more diabetes patients.
He advised people that regular walking, exercise, a balanced healthy diet, and avoiding depression can help a man to save him from diabetes.
