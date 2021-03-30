Awareness walk about effects of vehicles smoke held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The city traffic police organized a walk titled "Smoke Emitting Vehicles Create Diseases" to make abreast people about the harmful effect of vehicles emission here on Tuesday.

In-charge Traffic education Unit Traffic Warden Shahid Ali and his team led the awareness walk in Bhalwaland later distributed pamphlets among the drivers of vehicles.