Awareness Walk About Effects Of Vehicles Smoke Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Awareness walk about effects of vehicles smoke held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The city traffic police organized a walk titled "Smoke Emitting Vehicles Create Diseases" to make abreast people about the harmful effect of vehicles emission here on Tuesday.

In-charge Traffic education Unit Traffic Warden Shahid Ali and his team led the awareness walk in Bhalwaland later distributed pamphlets among the drivers of vehicles.

