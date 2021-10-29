Awareness walk about one-wheeling, road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 and the Traffic Police, in collaboration with Shamas Honda Sialkot, organised an awareness walk on one-wheeling and road accidents.

They also distributed leaflets at Kutchery Chowk to create awareness among people and prevent road accidents.

DSP Traffic Aftab, representative of Shamas Honda Sialkot Nabil, Rescue 1122 shift In-charge Asif Khattab and rescuers besides traffic police personnel participated in the awareness walk.

DSP Traffic Aftab said that one-wheeling and speedy driving were a deadly sport. Never let your young children ride a motorcycle.

DSP traffic also stressed the need for implementation of the traffic rules for ensuring road safety, saying the use of helmets by motorcyclists could help save lives on the roads.