Awareness walk about polio held

(@FahadShabbir)

An awareness walk about polio was held under the aegis of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women here on Tuesday

Manager Center Mrs Kanwal Shehzadi led the walk while Dr Sadia Khalid, representative of WHO Abdul Raheem Cheema, representative of UNICEF Dr Tayyab Rafiq and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

The walk started from government dispensary islam Nagar and ended at the same point after passing through different roads.

Addressing the participants, Manager Mrs Kanwal Shehzadi said fight against polio was a national obligation and parents should administer anti-polio drops to their children.

She said that the objective of repeating the drive was to complete elimination of the diseaseand save children from polio for which coordination of parents was imperative.