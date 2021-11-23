UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk About Smog Held

An awareness walk about safety measures regarding smog was held here on Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad led the walk, organised in collaboration with the district administration and district health authority. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood, Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahmed Cheema, Assistant Commissioners, officers of health, traffic police and education departments and civil society participated in the walk.

The walk started from the DC Complex and, after passing through various roads, ended at the same point.

The participants were carrying banners, placards and posters inscribed with slogans about prevention from smog.

Addressing the participants, DC Ali Shahzad said that the mixture of fog and smoke makes smog, which was harmful for human health.

He said that heavy fines were being imposed on owners of smoke emitting vehicles, burning of stubbles of crops and garbage, while stern legal action was also continuing against kiln owners functioning without zigzag technology.

Appreciating the measures taken by the government to control smog, he said that negative impact of weather conditions would be controlled through tree plantation.

