Awareness Walk About Tuberculosis Held In Shangla

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Awareness walk about tuberculosis held in Shangla

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) ::District Health Officer Shangla on Wednesday arranged an awareness walk about spreading of tuberculosis.

Addressing the participants, Deputy District Health Officer, Ghafoor Ahmad Khan said that joint efforts were needed to curb the occurrence of tuberculosis in the society.

He said tuberculosis could be controlled by creating awareness among people and informing them about appropriate preventive measures.

He said tuberculosis; cases have been reduces but still result oriented steps were needed to eliminate the disease completely.

He said those who have symptoms of the disease should visit public hospitals to get free treatment and medicines.

