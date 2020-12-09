Awareness walk against corruption held at MUET

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A awareness walk was organized by the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Campus, Khairpur on Wednesday in connection with anti-corruption week.

The Walk was led by Director Academics and Prof Dr Hyder Abbas Musvi, Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Soomro.

It was also largely participated by officers and teachers who were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding eliminating menace of corruption in state run institutions.

Speakers said that educational institutions were the nurseries at grass roots level to promote integrity, honesty and transparency, adding that teachers, being the builders of nation should come forward to play effective role in eradication of corruption from society.