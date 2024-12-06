Open Menu

Awareness Walk Against Corruption Held In Garhi Kapura

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Awareness walk against corruption held in Garhi Kapura

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In connection with the International Anti-Corruption Week, the District Administration of Mardan on Friday organized an awareness walk in Tehsil Garhi Kapura here.

The walk was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Garhi Kapura, Buraq Awan, and witnessed the participation of Tehsil Chairman Bakhtawar Khan, TMO Sohail Khan, TOR Adil Khan, tehsil members, and a large number of citizens.

During the event, participants highlighted the negative impact of corruption on society, the economy, and moral values.

They emphasized that corruption was not only a major obstacle to progress but also erodes societal ethics.

Speakers stressed the importance of understanding individual responsibilities in combating the menace of corruption.

The participants carried banners inscribed with slogans to raise awareness against corruption.

They expressed their full support for building a corruption-free society and establishing a system based on justice.

The walk reflected the community's commitment to eradicating corruption and fostering a transparent and ethical environment.

