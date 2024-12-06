Awareness Walk Against Corruption Held In Garhi Kapura
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In connection with the International Anti-Corruption Week, the District Administration of Mardan on Friday organized an awareness walk in Tehsil Garhi Kapura here.
The walk was led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Garhi Kapura, Buraq Awan, and witnessed the participation of Tehsil Chairman Bakhtawar Khan, TMO Sohail Khan, TOR Adil Khan, tehsil members, and a large number of citizens.
During the event, participants highlighted the negative impact of corruption on society, the economy, and moral values.
They emphasized that corruption was not only a major obstacle to progress but also erodes societal ethics.
Speakers stressed the importance of understanding individual responsibilities in combating the menace of corruption.
The participants carried banners inscribed with slogans to raise awareness against corruption.
They expressed their full support for building a corruption-free society and establishing a system based on justice.
The walk reflected the community's commitment to eradicating corruption and fostering a transparent and ethical environment.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project will be completed in 3 months: Mohsin Naqvi6 minutes ago
-
Seven water pilferers booked16 minutes ago
-
136 illegal gas connections severed, over Rs.9mln fines imposed36 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 139 properties in operation46 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown: Eight wedding halls shuts,heavy fines imposed46 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits Edwards College, distributes scholarships among merged districts students56 minutes ago
-
NOWPDP launches “Shanakht” to highlight importance of PWDs56 minutes ago
-
Railways payback Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay1 hour ago
-
AC Dera visits to Trauma centre of DHQ hospital1 hour ago
-
Shaza calls for joint Efforts to ensure Online Safety2 hours ago
-
DC for utilizing all resources to make Programme “Suthra Punjab” successful2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 91,200 cusecs water2 hours ago