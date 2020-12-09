Awareness walk against corruption held in karachi

Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Wednesday staged an awareness walk against corruption in the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Wednesday staged an awareness walk against corruption in the metropolis.

Chairman Anti-Corruption Mohammed Iqbal Memon, Secretaries of different departments and officers of Sindh Secretariat participated in the walk.

The walk commenced from the gate of Old KDA Building and culminated at the Sindh Secretariat Building No.1.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with' Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan', ' Do not keep calm, stand up against corruption' etc.

While speaking on the occasion, Chairman Anti-Corruption Mohammed Iqbal Memon said that a Complaint Management System (CMS) was being introduced in the department.

He said, 'We are trying to eradicate corruption from the province.'On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, the department had been playing its role in containing every kind of corruption in the province, he said adding that the system of investigation would be developed on modern lines.