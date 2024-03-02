(@FahadShabbir)

On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, DSP and SHOs across the district organized an awareness walk against kite flying

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, DSP and SHOs across the district organized an awareness walk against kite flying.

The purpose of the walk was to keep children away from this deadly sport and inform parents about its dangers

A large number of civil society members, journalist community, students and teachers of various schools and colleges participated in the walk.

DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that many precious human lives had been lost due to the murderous string.