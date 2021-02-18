Awareness walk against polythene bags held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Town-II Administration along with traders and civil society on Thursday carried out an awareness walk against use of polythene bags.

On the special instructions of Administration Town-II Qadeer Naseer, Enforcement Officer Town-I Zeeshan Murtaza and Enforcement Officer Town-II Arbab Mir Alam along with Warsak Road traders arranged the awareness walk under the supervision of Machni police station officials.

A large number of traders and civil society participated in the walk. Speaking on the occasion, Enforcement Officer Zeeshan Murtaza said it was imperative to get rid of polythene bags and encourage use of fabric bags instead for a clean and green society.

He said that polythene bags degrade the environment besides damaging the sewerage and drainage systems.

Arbab Mir Alam Khan said that due to blockage of sewage lines the stinky water spills on roads and causes disruption of traffic while the common man avoids going to such markets thus causing loss to the traders.

He added that flies, mosquitoes and germs thrive in the sewage water and cause different diseases.

He appreciated the efforts of the Town-II administration and reminded them of all kinds of cooperation in making the city polythene bag free.

At the end of the day, pamphlets were distributed among traders and general public by the town administration.