UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk Against Smoky Vehicles

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

Awareness walk against smoky vehicles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :An awareness walk against smoke emitting vehicles was held here on Sunday.

DSP Traffic Kashif Mahmood and in-charge Traffic education Unit Muhammad Sajjad led the walk.

On this occasion, DSP Traffic Kashif Mehmood said that emission from vehicles not only degrade environment but also affect lungs, eyes and causes respiratory diseases.

He said that 20 smoky vehicles were fined and 3 vehicles were Impounded while 22 vehicles were issued warnings in the district.

Later, Incharge Traffic Education Unit Muhammad Sajjad informed the drivers ofvarious vehicles about the harmful effects of smoke.

A large number of people and drivers participated in the walk.

