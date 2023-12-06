Open Menu

Awareness Walk Arranged On Int’l Anti-corruption Day

Published December 06, 2023

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) On the occasion of International anti-corruption day, an awareness walk was conducted from Peshawar Chowk to Kachari Chowk.

The walk was led by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Department Kohat Ibrahimullah Khan while the people participated from different walks of life carrying banners with slogans against corruption.

At the end of the walk, Assistant Director Ibrahimullah addressing the participants of the walk said that self-accountability is imperative for all of us to achieve a corruption free society.

