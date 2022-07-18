Awareness walk arranged on World Population Day

The district administration, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, arranged an awareness walk to mark the World Population Day, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, arranged an awareness walk to mark the World Population Day, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (retired) Sohail Ashraf led the walk, starting from District Council Chowk and culminating at Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk, after passing through various roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road and Faisalabad Press Club Road.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans of importance of small family as well as problems of rapid increase in population.

The deputy commissioner said that balance between resources and population was imperative for national progress and prosperity. Therefore, everyone should strive and play a role in overcoming the challenge of rampant population growth.

He said that the district government was following comprehensive policies for success of population welfare programmes. However, the public cooperation was imperative to control rapid increase in population.

He said that fast increase in the population was swallowing available resources at high pace. Therefore, everyone should consciously follow the population welfare programme to overcome problems of education, health, poverty, unemployment, etc.

Other speakers also highlighted the importance of family planning and appreciated the step of conducting an awareness walk regarding population welfare programme.

District Population Welfare Officer Tayyabah Azam also informed the participants about departmental performance.