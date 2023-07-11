Open Menu

Awareness Walk Arranged On World Population Day

Published July 11, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :An awareness walk was organized by the District Population Welfare Department Larkana to mark World Population Day on Tuesday.

The walk was led by the District officer Population Welfare department Larkana Karim Bux Bhutto, Dr. Muhammad Ayub Bhutto, Dr. Jamila Qureshi, Safdar Soomro, District Manager Mary Stopes Society Farman Ali Barro officials of the Population Welfare Department.

It was largely participated by doctors, notables, para-medical staff, lady health workers, female and male mobilizers, social workers, students, and others.

The walk started from the Dargah Qaim Shah Bukhari Larkana and marched all the important thoroughfares of the Larkana city and concluded in front of Larkana Press Club.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans about awareness.

Addressing the participants at the conclusion of the walk, District Officer Population Welfare Department Karim Bux Bhutto underlined the need to aware the public, particularly the rural areas regarding population planning.

He said that collective efforts were needed to control the population growth in the district.

He was of the view that a positive response has been witnessed in the rural areas for implementing the population planning programme.

He observed that the rapid growth of the population has made an alarming situation and its needs of hour to adopt the latest family planning methods by utilizing contraceptive medicines.

Deputy Director Population Welfare Officer Afaq Haider, Rasool Bakhsh Abbasi, Tehsil Population Welfare Officer Ms. Faiza Jarwar and Wajid Ali Sandano and others also spoke on the occasion.

