Awareness walk arranged to mark International Drugs Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat arranged an awareness walk to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zafarullah along with Deputy Director Anti Narcotics Force Mashooq Ali led the walk which started from Zila Council Chowk.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads up to Katchery Bazaar Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Headquarters said :" It is our collective duty to save the next generationsfrom drugs and indulge them in healthy activities so that they could play an effective role in the society."District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chaddhar, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum and others were also present.