UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Walk Arranged To Mark International Drugs Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 08:16 PM

Awareness walk arranged to mark International Drugs Day

Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat arranged an awareness walk to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat arranged an awareness walk to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Zafarullah along with Deputy Director Anti Narcotics Force Mashooq Ali led the walk which started from Zila Council Chowk.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads up to Katchery Bazaar Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Headquarters said :" It is our collective duty to save the next generationsfrom drugs and indulge them in healthy activities so that they could play an effective role in the society."District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chaddhar, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum and others were also present.

Related Topics

Drugs Nasir Anjuman From

Recent Stories

Police committed to give relief to marginalized se ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman terms FATF's decision against Pakistan as p ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits land record center Gatt ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrests five POs, 11 criminals in Tank

40 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 26 June 2021

43 minutes ago

Ijaz Ahmed Shah seeks world support to end drug-ab ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.