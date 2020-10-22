Awareness walk for breast cancer held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A walk to raise awareness about breast cancer was held by a local hospital on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent Mujahid Hospital Dr Fakhar Khalid led the walk while participants included Surgeon Dr Mudassar Jabin, Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Ajmad Hussain Amjad, doctors, paramedics and people from civil society.

The participants held banners and posters inscribed with different safety steps regarding breast cancer, precautions and treatment.

Dr Jabin said that over 90,000 women on average suffered from breast cancer every year in the world of which 40,000 died due to late diagnosis of the disease and its treatment. She said that 70 percent women who got this cancer were above 50 years of age.

She said that if women feel tumors or swelling in the breast they should immediately contact expert doctor.

She said that 9 out of 10 women who contract breast cancer could survive through early diagnosis and treatment.