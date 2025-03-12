Awareness walk for women protection held in Lodhran

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district police organised an awareness walk for women protection from the DPO office to Children’s Park. Police officers, civil society members, students, and journalists actively took part in the event.

Police officers highlighted the significance of the Anti-Rape Act and its key legal aspects. Awareness messages were conveyed through banners and placards, emphasizing the importance of implementing the law for the protection of women and children. The speakers stressed the need for strict enforcement of the Act to ensure justice and security for victims.

The participants, including Traffic Warden Amjad Masood, Sub-Inspector Quratulain, President Press Club Sheikh Miraj, Mirza Saleem Akhtar, along with other journalists and social activists, showed their commitment to creating a safer society.

Mirza Saleem Akhtar stated that strict punishments were essential to curb such crimes and that false accusations should also be dealt with firmly. Tasam Masood Butt appreciated the police’s awareness campaign, saying that such initiatives contribute to social reform and crime prevention.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz reaffirmed that legal action would be taken against those spreading false information or attempting to negotiate settlements in rape cases. He assured that the Anti-Rape Act would be strictly enforced.