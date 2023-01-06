Awareness walk held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) held a walk to create awareness about protection of children rights.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman and officers besides people participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogansabout children rights.

The walk started from the DC office and concluded at Kutchery Chowk.