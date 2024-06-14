Awareness walk held about dengue prevention

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The District Health Authority Bahawalpur on Friday organized a walk to promote dengue prevention awareness.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, the walk was aimed to educate the public on how to stay safe from dengue. The participants carried banners and placards with dengue prevention instructions.

At the end, CEO of Health and DHO Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Chanar, Entomologist Shahnaz Kauser and other officers distributed awareness pamphlets.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO Health emphasized the importance of taking precautionary measures and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. He stated that maintaining a clean and hygienic environment was crucial for dengue prevention.