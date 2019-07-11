Awareness walk held about family planning

An awareness walk was held on Thursday to sensitise general public about issues arising from rapidly growing population on the World Population Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :An awareness walk was held on Thursday to sensitise general public about issues arising from rapidly growing population on the World Population Day.

The walk was led by Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar and attended by other officials of departments concerned, civil society representatives and a large number of citizens, started from Zila Council Chowk and culminating at Kutchery Bazzar. The participants displayed banners and posters for highlighting the importance of family planning.

Addressing the rally, Ch Latif Nazar said the objective of the walk was to create awareness among masses about the issues arising out of increasing population.

He said that family planning is imperative for a prosperous and healthy family.

He said that every segment of society will have to take ownership of family planning campaign to make it successful.

On the occasion, District Population Officer Zafar Iqbal said that the department was continuously undertaking awareness campaigns to educate and guide people about population welfare.