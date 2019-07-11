UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Walk Held About Family Planning

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:34 PM

Awareness walk held about family planning

An awareness walk was held on Thursday to sensitise general public about issues arising from rapidly growing population on the World Population Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :An awareness walk was held on Thursday to sensitise general public about issues arising from rapidly growing population on the World Population Day.

The walk was led by Chairman PHA/MPA Latif Nazar and attended by other officials of departments concerned, civil society representatives and a large number of citizens, started from Zila Council Chowk and culminating at Kutchery Bazzar. The participants displayed banners and posters for highlighting the importance of family planning.

Addressing the rally, Ch Latif Nazar said the objective of the walk was to create awareness among masses about the issues arising out of increasing population.

He said that family planning is imperative for a prosperous and healthy family.

He said that every segment of society will have to take ownership of family planning campaign to make it successful.

On the occasion, District Population Officer Zafar Iqbal said that the department was continuously undertaking awareness campaigns to educate and guide people about population welfare.

Related Topics

World Population Welfare Civil Society Guide Family From

Recent Stories

S&P 500 back above 3,000 on Fed optimism

18 seconds ago

First Hajj flight from Sialkot leaves for Saudi Ar ..

19 seconds ago

Power pilferage detected in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago

Sindh police arrest 353 alleged smugglers in last ..

23 seconds ago

Morales Reaffirms Bolivian Plans to Purchase Russi ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Refuses to Dismiss Foreign Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.