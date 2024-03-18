Awareness Walk Held About Violation Against Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A walk titled 'Never Again' was organized here on Monday to sensitize the people about
violation against women.
City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia led the walk which started from Zila Council
Chowk and concluded at Clock Tower Chowk after passing through various city roads.
Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said: "women are a dominating portion of our society
and we cannot make progress without bringing them in the mainstream".
He said the police department took various steps for the protection and safety of women
especially at their workplace.
He said that Anti Women Harassment & Violence Cell and Tahafuz Centre had been established
where women could filed their complaints against violence and harassment incidents.
The
police would take prompt action and take the accused to task without any delay, he added.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone, President District Bar Association (DBA)
Faisalabad Mian Anwaar-ul-Haq, ASP People’s Colony Zainab Khalid, DSP Civil Line Amir
Waheed, Incharge Tahaffuz Center Inspector Gulnaz, SHO Women Police Station Madiha
Irshad and others also participated in the walk besides a large number of members and
representatives of civil society.
