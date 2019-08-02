UrduPoint.com
Awareness Walk Held Against Child Abuse, Beggary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:21 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Child Protection Bureau held a walk from Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk to Farid Gate here on Friday to raise awareness against child abuse and beggary.

The participants were carrying placards and banners on which slogans against child abuse and beggary were inscribed.

The purpose of the walk was to highlight the issue and inform people about Child Protection Bureau helpline 1121.

The walk was attended by Director Development Bahawalpur Nousheen Malik, Chairperson Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Shehla Ehsaan, District Officer Child Protection and Welfare Noshaba Malik and a large number of children and citizens.

