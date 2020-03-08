Awareness walk held against corona virus

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::The local administration on Sunday organized a walk to create awareness among people against corona virus.

Assistant Commissioner Sadr, Umar Maqbool led the walk which started from General Bus Stand (GBS).

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with various slogans and information on precautionary measures about corona virus.

Assistant Administrator GBS Rana Habibullah and transporters also participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Sadr said that corona virus was not dangerous, if people act upon advices of doctors and health experts.

He said that cleanliness was the first condition for avoiding from corona virus.

"Therefore, we should keep our environment neat and clean by removing waste and garbage material immediately from our residences and staying points", he added.

He also directed the Assistant Administrator GBS to improve cleanliness of the GBS up to the mark.