Awareness walk held in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :-:An awareness walk in connection with Global Road Safety Week was organized by traffic police and Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal and DSP Traffic Maqsood Ahmed Lone jointly led the walk which started from Rescue 1122 Central Station and ended at Kutchery Chowk.