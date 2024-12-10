Open Menu

Awareness Walk Held On International Anti-Corruption Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Reaffirming commitment to combat corruption, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has organized an awareness walk to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day on Tuesday.

The event underscored the importance of unity, education and vigilance in eradicating corruption, which impedes global development and justice.

The walk, attended by a diverse audience, including officials, students, educators and members of the public, commenced at Chunky Monkey Amusement Park and concluded at Nishan-e-Pakistan Park.

DG NAB Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz, emphasized the devastating impact of corruption on institutions and society, stressing the need for collective action.

NAB Karachi reiterated its commitment to a multifaceted strategy encompassing enforcement, prevention and awareness.

The Bureau has initiated Character Building Societies in educational institutions to instil integrity and accountability among youth.

Guest Speakers commended NAB Karachi's efforts, emphasizing public support for anti-corruption initiatives. They encouraged citizens to reject corrupt practices and support transparency and fairness in governance.

The walk was part of NAB Karachi's broader awareness campaign, featuring events and educational programs throughout December.These initiatives aim to engage communities, foster dialogue and inspire action against corruption.

The event concluded with a call for unity and vigilance, reiterating that collective action and consistent effort are essential in achieving a corruption-free society.

