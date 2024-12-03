Awareness walk held on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:13 PM

The Additional Commissioner-I, Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi said that observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to raise public awareness and provide equal opportunities to differently-abled individuals in every sector of society

Speaking on Tuesday during an awareness walk held at the circuit house, Hyderabad, Ahsan Qureshi stressed the need to instill a sense of responsibility in every individual to promote equality in education, employment and healthcare for persons with disabilities.

Speaking on Tuesday during an awareness walk held at the circuit house, Hyderabad, Ahsan Qureshi stressed the need to instill a sense of responsibility in every individual to promote equality in education, employment and healthcare for persons with disabilities.

The Deputy Director of the Rehabilitation Center for Physically Disabled Persons Dr Khurram Ansar highlighted the significance of the day and stated that the Sindh government was actively working for the welfare of differently-abled individuals, along with other organizations.

He added that persons with disabilities possess the potential to achieve their dreams and can play a vital role in societal progress if given adequate opportunities. The event was attended by teachers, staff and differently-abled individuals who participated actively in the program.

