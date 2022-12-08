Awareness walk held on National Voters Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sukkur region here on Thursday organized an awareness walk in connection with National Voters Day being observed across the country to mobilize eligible voters to register and exercise their right to vote.

The walk started from the EC Office and concluded at Sukkur Press Club.

The participants were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with slogans enrolled on the voters' list to exercise their right of franchise.

Speaking at the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner, Sukkur Region, Azizullah Abbasi said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to register the votes as many as possible so that the people can choose representatives of their choice who would solve their problems. He urged all those concerned to encourage youngsters to enroll themselves as voters.

Government officials and representatives of civil society attended the event.