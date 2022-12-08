UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk Held On National Voters Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Awareness walk held on National Voters Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sukkur region here on Thursday organized an awareness walk in connection with National Voters Day being observed across the country to mobilize eligible voters to register and exercise their right to vote.

The walk started from the EC Office and concluded at Sukkur Press Club.

The participants were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with slogans enrolled on the voters' list to exercise their right of franchise.

Speaking at the occasion, Regional Election Commissioner, Sukkur Region, Azizullah Abbasi said that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to register the votes as many as possible so that the people can choose representatives of their choice who would solve their problems. He urged all those concerned to encourage youngsters to enroll themselves as voters.

Government officials and representatives of civil society attended the event.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Sukkur Event All From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

4 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.