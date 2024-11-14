Open Menu

Awareness Walk Held On ‘World Diabetes Day’

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) An awareness walk was held on the occasion of ‘World Diabetes Day’ here on Thursday.

The walk started from the Diabetic Center, Jinnah Colony, and ended after reaching the office of the Vice-Chancellor Government College University, Faisalabad.

The walk was led by organizer and director Diabetic Center Dr. Altaf-ur-Rahman. Specialists Dr. Muhammad Tufail, Dr. Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Solat Nawaz, Dr. Rizwan, Dr.

Rai Arif and others participated in the walk.

The experts on the occasion said that diabetic could be controlled by a balanced diet and routine exercise. Millions of people have lost their lives due to sugar all over the world. Diabetic badly affects the eyesight, heart attack and kidneys of the patients. The diabetic patient should consult with specialist doctors to control it.

Later, a seminar was also held at the department of pharmaceutical sciences for students and media.

