Awareness walk held regarding Clean Multan drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :An awareness walk was held in connection with 'Clean Multan' campaign launched by Multan Waste Management Company in the city.

The walk was led by Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Ghulam Mustafa. PHA DG Asif Rauf Khan and SP Cantonment Uzair Ahmad also participated.

The participants of the walk carried banners with the slogan 'Participation in cleanliness, responsibility of all of us. Let's keep Multan clean.' Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Mustafa said the 'Clean Multan' campaign was a commendable initiative of MWMC.

He said that 68 union councils of the city would be made zero-waste, and 112 roads of the city would also be cleaned during the drive.

He said that the company had the support of more than 10 departments for the cleanliness campaign.

Asif Rauf Khan assured of complete support to make the drive a success.

A large-scale awareness campaign was being launched to get the cooperation of the citizens, NGOs and business organizations to make the cleanliness campaign successful.

The walk started from Multan Tea House and culminated at the Arts Council Park, where saplings were also planted.