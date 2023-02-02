UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk Held Regarding Clean Multan Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Awareness walk held regarding Clean Multan drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :An awareness walk was held in connection with 'Clean Multan' campaign launched by Multan Waste Management Company in the city.

The walk was led by Additional Secretary Local Government South Punjab Ghulam Mustafa. PHA DG Asif Rauf Khan and SP Cantonment Uzair Ahmad also participated.

The participants of the walk carried banners with the slogan 'Participation in cleanliness, responsibility of all of us. Let's keep Multan clean.' Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Mustafa said the 'Clean Multan' campaign was a commendable initiative of MWMC.

He said that 68 union councils of the city would be made zero-waste, and 112 roads of the city would also be cleaned during the drive.

He said that the company had the support of more than 10 departments for the cleanliness campaign.

Asif Rauf Khan assured of complete support to make the drive a success.

A large-scale awareness campaign was being launched to get the cooperation of the citizens, NGOs and business organizations to make the cleanliness campaign successful.

The walk started from Multan Tea House and culminated at the Arts Council Park, where saplings were also planted.

Related Topics

Multan Business Punjab Company All From Government

Recent Stories

Zameen.com launches Construction Cost Calculator t ..

Zameen.com launches Construction Cost Calculator tool for the masses

1 minute ago
 KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of non ..

KSRelief launches 3rd phase of distribution of nonfood items among flood victims

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim G ..

Pakistan expects cooperation from Afghan interim Govt to address challenge of te ..

49 minutes ago
 EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, ..

EmSAT optional for higher education institutions, from 2023-2024 academic year: ..

52 minutes ago
 Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance ..

Dar vows to transform banking system in accordance with Islamic teachings

54 minutes ago
 PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy pot ..

PM calls for tapping coal, wind & solar energy potential of country

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.