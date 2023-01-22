Awareness walk held to educate road users

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi and Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Cantt organized an awareness walk to educate road users about traffic rules.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nosheen Israr, SDPO Azhar Shah, DSP Traffic Headquarters Raja Nisar, In-charge Traffic Cantt Circle Ali Rafiq, Traffic Police education Wing, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Cantt Sheikh Hafeez and other officials participated.

During the walk, citizens were given awareness about traffic rules and road safety measures.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan said most of the deaths due to accidents on highways are the result of a lack of knowledge about traffic laws, adding that due to the awareness campaigns, there was a significant reduction in accidents in 2022 compared to the previous year.

He further said behavior change is possible only through traffic laws and road safety awareness campaigns.

Before driving on roads, it is the prime duty of road users to follow the traffic rules and regulations, he added.