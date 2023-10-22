Open Menu

Awareness Walk Held To End Polio

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) An awareness walk was held on Sunday to end polio in connection with World Polio Day, which was observed on October 24 every year.

The walk brought together hundreds of participants from the Ministry of Health, students, civil society, the leadership of the Pakistan Polio Programme and polio eradication partners such as Rotary, WHO, UNICEF and BMGF.

Addressing the participants, Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that children are our future, and the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the disability-causing poliovirus does not remain a threat to their wellbeing.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, “This walk is a testament to our commitment and the tireless efforts and resilience of our healthcare heroes who continue to immunize children, even in the most challenging circumstances."

"It’s a powerful statement that together, we can achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

"

Senator Quratulain Marri, a polio survivor, spoke about the everyday challenges of living with polio and polio regressive syndrome.

"A child less than five years does not have the ability to share the pain they feel, but let me tell you, it's a very very painful disease."

Representatives from Rotary International and WHO, on behalf of UN partners, in Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.

WHO Country Representative said, "It's wonderful to be here together with frontline health workers who reach every home in Pakistan."

"This work is crucial. We are working to eradicate the second disease in human history."

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, thanked the participants and highlighted Pakistan's progress in polio eradication.

