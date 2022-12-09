UrduPoint.com

Awareness Walk Held To Mark Anti-Corruption Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Awareness walk held to mark Anti-Corruption Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :An awareness walk was organized by the Anti-Corruption department Khairpur on Friday in connection with the anti-corruption day.

The walk was led by Circle Officer, Abdul Hameed Mughal and largely participated by officers of different government departments, teachers, students and journalists. The walk started at the Anti-Corruption office and concluded at Khairpur Press Club. The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding elimination the menace of corruption in state-run institutions.

The speakers said that educational institutions were the nurseries at the grassroots level to promote integrity, honesty and transparency, adding that teachers, "being the builders of the nation", should come forward to play an "effective role" in the eradication of corruption from society.

The common people including the young generation and all the stakeholders of society must raise their voice and proactively fulfil their role in the eradication of the menace, they added.

DIB Incharge, Ali Gul Mallah, and Ghulam Qadir Soomro also addressed the rally.

