Awareness walk held to mark Anti Corruption Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An awareness walk was organized here Monday to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day with a commitment to eradicate corruption and graft from society

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) An awareness walk was organized here Monday to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day with a commitment to eradicate corruption and graft from society.

The slogan of the day this year is "Our faith & Unity, Corruption Free Pakistan".

The aim of organizing such events is to raise public awareness about corruption and what the people can do to fight it.

To eradicate corruption from all the government departments, District Administration Larkana in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Establishment Larkana Division, an awareness walk was taken out here on Monday.

The Walk was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Ms. Farzana Mirani, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment Larkana Division Abdul Ghafoor Dhamrah, while the walk was largely attended by officers of various government departments, social workers, students, teachers, scouts and people from various walks of life.

The walk started from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, moved across all important thoroughfares of Larkana city and concluded in front of SSP Chowk Larkana

While addressing the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Ms. Farzana Mirani said that corruption is a scourge that we are out to eradicate.

She said that bribery and corruption have increased in our society, and we all should work together to eradicate it so that our country can be free from corruption. The purpose of this rally is to raise voices to end corruption, she said.

She further said that everyone should work honestly and perform their duties honestly and raise voices against corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Abdul Ghafoor Dhamrah said that we aim to eliminate corruption from society and for this we are working day and night, but for this, the people should support us and

inform us about corruption wherever it occurs, so that we can take action.

On the occasion, circle officer anti-corruption Ghulam Sarwar Memon said that corruption has reduced compared to last year and if any complaints have been found, they have been eliminated, because corruption is a pest, we all have to eradicate it. Efforts should be made together, wherever there is corruption, the people should inform us.

Other speakers added that the objective of the walk was to create awareness among the people and students for eliminating the menace of corruption in our society and country.