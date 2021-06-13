Awareness walk held to mark Child Labour Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Labor Department arranged an awareness walk on Sunday to mark the World Child Labour Day.

Director Labor Malik Munawar Awan led the walk which started from Labour Office. The participants, holding banners and placards, marched up to Jail Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Labour said that child labour was an offence and the Punjab government, on the special directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was taking sold steps to eliminate child labour from the province.